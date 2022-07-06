Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County Publix parking lot

article

Police are on the scene of the deadly shooting at a DeKalb County Publix grocery store's parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the DeKalb County have confirmed with FOX 5 that they responded to the Publix Super Market at Emory Commons located near the intersection of Clairmont and North Decatur roads.

At this time, investigators have confirmed that a man has died at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name or the events that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.