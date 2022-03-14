DeKalb County police search for suspect who hit officer with car

DeKalb County police are searching for a man wanted for a hit-and-run involving a police officer.

It happened in the Snapfinger Plaza shopping center off Wesley Chapel Road on Sunday.

The officer was struck in the hand and is OK, police said.

DeKalb police said the man backed into a car and damaged it. No one was hurt.

The suspect in a hit-and-run involving a police officer in DeKalb County.

An officer came to investigate and spotted a Jeep Cherokee with an unknown Georgia tag. The officer ordered the driver to get out and that's when the man took of, hitting the officer in the hand during the getaway.

The investigation is early but police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-724-7850.

