Police looking for man for questioning in murder of 13-year-old

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying a male they think could be connected to the murder of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby.

Officers said they only want to find him for questioning.

Crosby was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia on Sept. 19.

DEATH OF 13-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN WOODS BY LITHONIA PARK RULED A HOMICIDE

13-year-old Jamiren Crosby (Source: Family)

His death was ruled a homicide, and detectives have been investigating ever since.

The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit encourages anyone with information on the case or the male pictured above to give them a call.