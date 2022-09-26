Police looking for man for questioning in murder of 13-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help identifying a male they think could be connected to the murder of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby.
Officers said they only want to find him for questioning.
Crosby was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia on Sept. 19.
DEATH OF 13-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN WOODS BY LITHONIA PARK RULED A HOMICIDE
13-year-old Jamiren Crosby (Source: Family)
His death was ruled a homicide, and detectives have been investigating ever since.
The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit encourages anyone with information on the case or the male pictured above to give them a call.