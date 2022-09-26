DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road.
The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds.
Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way.
An officer told FOX 5 Atlanta there is a person of interest in this case, but they will not be releasing any identifying information on them at this time.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.