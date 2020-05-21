DeKalb County police investigate fatal shooting

DeKalb County police say one person died following a double shooting Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9 p.m. officers found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Horse Shoe Drive near Gresham Road.

Police believe the victims were in their 30's and were shot multiple times. One of the male victims was found dead.

The other male was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.