DeKalb County Police Department seeks to connect with community

The DeKalb County Police Department hosted a special event on Saturday to connect with residents.

The outreach event took place in the Kroger parking lot on Wesley Chapel Road.

Those who attended received a goodie bag filled with snacks. Clothes for kids and free cell phones for senior citizens were also distributed.

The DeKalb County police chief says open communication with the community is important.

Residents also received information about creating a neighborhood watch and registering to vote.