DeKalb County PD looking for van that killed pedestrian Dec. 8

DeKalb County police are looking for the van that struck and killed a pedestrian on Dec. 8.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Panthesville Road and Jaguar Drive.

The DeKalb County Police Department says that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the van left before police arrived.

The vehicle involved was a RAM ProMaster with passenger sideview and front grill damage, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DKPD at 770-724-7610.