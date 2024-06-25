DeKalb County PD inviting public to 4 town halls in July

article

Starting July 2, the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) will host a series of four town halls throughout July as part of their Mid-Year Check In series. These open forums aim to provide community members with an opportunity to discuss important issues, ask questions, and learn about DKPD’s challenges and successes so far in 2024.

Residents are encouraged to attend their local town hall and join the conversation. The schedule and locations for the town halls are as follows:

South

Date: July 2

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Tucker

Date: July 9

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

North-Central

Date: July 23

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale, GA 30079

East

Date: July 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

These town halls are designed to foster open dialogue between the police department and the community, allowing residents to voice their concerns and stay informed about local law enforcement activities. DKPD encourages all residents to participate and contribute to the discussions.

For more information, visit the DeKalb County Police Department's website or contact your local precinct.