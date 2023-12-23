1 person detained in DeKalb County fatal shooting

DeKalb County police have found a person of interest in a shooting that took place in Ellenwood Saturday afternoon.

Officials responded to the shooting in the 4400 block of Parmalee Path just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found a dead man in his 40s. He had a gunshot wound.

One person of interest has been detained. They believe the victim knew the individual and the two of them may have been involved in some sort of dispute before the shooting.

Police have not released any other information yet.

