1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County motel shooting

Two people were shot at a motel off Interstate 285 and Flat shoals Road in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

It happened at the Budgetel Inn located at 2945 Gus Place.

DeKalb County police say two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those people have died, police said, and the other was rushed to an area hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

Crime scene tape surrounded the back parking lot of the motel.

Investigators have not released details surrounding the double shooting.

DeKalb County officers in tactical gear stand outside a motel on Dec. 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officers in tactical gear were seen at the neighboring Gulf American Inns motel. Police have not said why they were there or if they were there because of the shooting.

The names of those involved have not been released.