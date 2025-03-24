DeKalb man's mother says he was killed over a car part, suspects on the run

The Brief DeKalb County police are looking for two additional suspects in a fatal shooting on March 7. The victim’s mother is asking the public to help catch those responsible. The 26-year-old victim leaves behind a 17-month-old son.



Emile Fields-Marshall's mother is heartbroken after her 26-year-old son was murdered earlier this month.

Andrea Fields says it was all over a car part.

Andrea Fields speaks to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Police said the victim's father rushed him to the hospital after the shooting at a gas station on Covington Hwy on March 7, but doctors were unable to save his life.

"I want these young men caught, and I want them to pay for what they did to my son," his mother said.

What we know:

DeKalb County police arrested two men on murder charges, but now, they're looking for two more.

One of those suspects was identified as 20-year-old William Cooper.

They released surveillance photos of the sought-after duo on Friday.

Fields said her son was working as a mechanic on Covington Highway when he ran into trouble with a group over a catalytic converter.

"He wasn't able to get it off, and they thought that he was trying to cheat them in some kind of way, but he wasn't," Fields said.

Police said he was struck in the chest.

Fields-Marshall leaves behind a 17-month-old baby, Emile Jr.

Police were not able to comment on a motive.

What they're saying:

Fields said doctors called her and coldly let her know her son had passed.

"Going through levels of the realization that he's gone, it's very, very surreal to me," she said.

People around the location of the murder told FOX 5 they believed it to be a robbery.

"They robbed him last week, and he came to the store today, and they tried to rob him again today, and they had a shootout. That's all that I know," one witness told FOX 5.

"It seems like it gets worse and worse every day. There's something going on. It's sad," the witness added.

This is not the first time FOX 5 cameras have been at this gas station. People who live nearby say they are ready for a change.

"I feel sorry for both sides because God don't like ugly, and they need to get their lives together. It's bad out here, and it doesn't make sense," the man said.

What you can do:

DeKalb police said anyone with information about the suspects or the crime itself can call the Homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Detective Campbell directly at 770-724-7856.

Additionally, anyone can leave an anonymous tip on the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The family has also started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.