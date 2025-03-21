Men wanted in connection to Covington Highway murder

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (DeKalb County Police Department)

The Brief Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify two men connected to a deadly shooting in DeKalb County. Surveillance photos of the two unidentified suspects have been released; they are believed to be linked to the murder of Emile Field-Marshall. The public is encouraged to provide information via the DeKalb County Police Department.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in DeKalb County.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7, in the 6000 block of Covington Highway.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Emile Field-Marshall had been shot in the chest.

Field-Marshall’s father rushed him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Police said two suspects have already been charged with murder. However, investigators later identified two additional individuals believed to be connected to the case. Surveillance photos of the two men have been released as part of the effort to locate them.

What we don't know:

The names of the individuals remain unknown.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or reach out to Detective Campbell directly at 770-724-7856.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.