Fight ends in deadly shooting at Covington Highway gas station, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Wednesday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 7000 block of Covington Highway.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, but the man was not able to survive his injuries.
A photo from the scene of the deadly shooting (FOX 5)
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight between the man and an unidentified person. They are currently investigating that person at the scene.
Witnesses on the scene told FOX 5 Atlanta that it appears that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.
The Source: Information for this report was provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.