Fight ends in deadly shooting at Covington Highway gas station, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 7000 block of Covington Highway.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, but the man was not able to survive his injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A photo from the scene of the deadly shooting (FOX 5)

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight between the man and an unidentified person. They are currently investigating that person at the scene.

Witnesses on the scene told FOX 5 Atlanta that it appears that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.