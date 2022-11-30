DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago

article

Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago.

DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285.

The DeKalb County medical examiner said the woman had extensive dental work — a fixed gold bridge, two full gold crowns and porcelain fused to metal crows on the top-front teeth — and had a full left hip replacement.

Police shared a rendering of what the woman might have looked like in 1993. Officials said she was about 5-foot-5 and 120 to150 pounds.

Officers found the woman wearing a black t-shirt with a multicolored monogram on the front that reads "WAIKOLOA," blue jeans, white leather athletic shoes that said "Cross Trainer." Police said the woman was not wearing underwear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's office at 404-508-3500