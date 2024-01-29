Lithonia police officer passes away

article

The Lithonia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own: Officer Jeff Wiggs.

Wiggs was described as a "dedicated" reserve officer who worked for the department for nearly three years.

Prior to that, he served 37 years in law enforcement, at one time working as a helicopter pilot for DeKalb County Police.

He was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, showcasing "exemplary" leadership.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Wiggs' family and friends during this difficult time. An angel gone too soon, he will be truly missed," a spokesperson from the department said.

Wiggs' funeral details will be shared as soon as they are available, according to the department.