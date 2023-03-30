Drive-thru ATM nearly destroyed in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DeKalb County Police are investigating after an ATM was found with significant damage along Lawrenceville Highway on March 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police in DeKalb County say they found an ATM nearly destroyed after an alarm early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Bank of America drive-thru located at 2052 Lawrenceville Highway. DeKalb County Police say officers arrived around 3:13 a.m. to find significant damage to the machine.

FOX 5 crews spotted the ATM wrapped in plastic on Thursday evening. The overhang also suffered apparent damage.

Investigators have not released details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.