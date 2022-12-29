2 men injured in shootout at DeKalb County KFC

article

Two men were injured in a shootout at DeKalb County chicken fast-food restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called out to the KFC located 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road at the Snapfinger Woods Drive intersection.

DeKalb County police say one man was found in the parking lot and the other in the street. Both were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the men, both in their 30s, exchange several shots both inside and outside the restaurant.

Police say they are investigating a shootout at a popular chicken fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County on Dec. 29, 2022. (Shared with FOX 5)

The names of the two men were not released.

No employees were involved, police say.

No bystanders were injured.

The case remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.