DeKalb County Jail to seal broken cell windows, upgrade lighting

The DeKalb County Jail is installing metal panels to cover broken cell windows throughout the facility, addressing a pressing security and health concern as temperatures drop with the approach of winter.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said that damage to cell windows caused by "deliberate inmate vandalism" has forced the Sheriff's Office to take action. "Not only does this situation represent a serious widespread breach of security, but it also presents a threat to the health and well-being of inmates as cold winter weather is upon us," Maddox stated.

The jail, which houses more than 1,900 men and women, will place impenetrable metal panels over broken, burned, cracked, or destroyed windows as a preventative measure. Additional damaged windows will also be sealed promptly to maintain security and deter future incidents. "Broken cell windows create costly security and weatherization issues," Maddox added. "Not realizing how open windows prevent efficient heating in their cells and puts them at risk for other dangers, inmates continue to break out windows to allow entry of contraband – items such as cigarettes, drugs, cellphones, and other dangerous objects from the outside."

Alongside window repairs, the 30-year-old facility is undergoing upgrades to install tamper-resistant, energy-efficient lighting in inmate cells. According to DKSO, the new lighting aims to improve visibility and further enhance safety within the jail.