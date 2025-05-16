DeKalb County hosts second annual 'State of DeKalb Animals'

The Brief DeKalb County leaders held the second annual "State of DeKalb Animals" luncheon to share updates on local animal welfare efforts. The event focused on the "Save Our DeKalb Animals" initiative, which aims to improve the lives of pets through better services and community engagement. Commissioner Michelle Long Spears has made the initiative a key priority over the past two years, advocating for long-term improvements in animal care.



DeKalb County officials gathered Friday at the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Decatur for the second annual "State of DeKalb Animals" address and luncheon, where they shared updates and future goals tied to the county’s "Save Our DeKalb Animals" initiative.

The event brought together local leaders, animal advocates, and community members to discuss efforts aimed at improving the welfare of pets throughout the county. Central to the conversation was the county’s ongoing work to strengthen animal services, expand adoption efforts, and promote responsible pet ownership.

The initiative has been a key focus for DeKalb County Commissioner Michelle Long Spears, who has championed animal welfare policies over the past two years. During the address, leaders outlined both the progress made and the challenges that remain in ensuring better conditions and outcomes for animals across DeKalb.

The luncheon served as a platform to reaffirm the county’s commitment to compassionate animal care, increased community engagement, and long-term policy improvements that support pets and their owners.