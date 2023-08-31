Driver injures pedestrian while doing donuts in DeKalb County intersection, police say

article

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help tracking down a man who they say drove off after hitting a pedestrian.

Officers shared a photo on Facebook of the man captured by a surveillance camera.

According to investigators, the driver was doing donuts at the intersection of Gresham and Flat Shoals roads when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a pedestrian.

Police say the driver then took off, leaving his vehicle behind at the Gresham Package Store on the 2400 block of Gresham Road.

If you can help identify the man, call 911 or detectives at (770) 724-7610.