Arrest made in DeKalb County man's shooting death

article

A family may soon find closure after the arrest of the man accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man in DeKalb County last month.

Charlie B. Buckholts, 20, of Stone Mountain, was arrested without incident at an Indian Forest Trail residence on Friday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Buckholts was wanted in connection to the death of Joshua Walker, who was found inside a silver van outside an apartment on Glenwood Road on March 18.

DeKalb County Police say his body was found after witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Joshua Walker (Supplied)

His family told FOX 5’s Eric Perry last month that Walker was working for a flooring business. They say he loved his family and loved to make others smile. They described him as a gentle giant who was one of the biggest Falcons’ fans.

Investigators say the two men were acquainted with one another and that the incident may have stemmed from a drug transaction.

Buckholts was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder.