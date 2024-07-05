DeKalb County family's home shot up twice

A DeKalb County family say they are grateful to be alive after their home was shot up not once but twice within a month.

They say they have no clue who is responsible.

"It's not like it just went through the roof. They are purposefully trying to kill this entire family," Cleshia Sledge said.

Cleshia Sledge is counting her blessings and dozens of bullet holes that pierced through her home not once but twice.

"This was going up the stairs. So, in the back between the walls. They were coming from every angle," Sledge said.

The first shooting happened on June 18.

"Everyone was still awake and kind of milling about, and we heard what sounded like a large crash. Like something dropped or a crash," Sledge said. "I realized for me pieces of my wall were flying past me in the bathroom. I dropped to the floor and that's when we realized it was gunfire."

Thankfully, no one was injured, but everyone was inside the Scottdale home, including her children and older parents.

"The first go round my nephew was in the shower and it came through here and went through there and the second room back there," Sledge said.

Then It happened again this past Tuesday night.

"I was in my room. The kids were sleeping. Parents were sleeping and we heard shots again. Boom boom boom. Everyone dropped to the floor and screamed," Sledge said. "My son was in bed sleeping. It came right above his head while he was sleeping."

Another bullet pierced through her son's jersey.

Cleisha says she wants DeKalb police to step up as no one can sleep peacefully until the people responsible are caught.

"They don't seem to care that this is our home. We can't just pack it up and move someplace else," Sledge said.

The family said it's truly a miracle no one was injured and have no idea who is behind it.

If you know anything that can help in the investigation, come forward to DeKalb County police.