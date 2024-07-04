DeKalb County Jail inmate on life support; family wants to know what happened

Corey Lee's family is asking what happened at the DeKalb County Jail that put the 45-year-old man on life support at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Twanda Lee says when she spoke to her son last Friday, he never complained about his health at all. She says his only illness was high blood pressure. But she says the jail called her Tuesday with no explanation about what happened to her son, who was sent to Grady Hospital.

"I wanted to hug him. I just couldn't do nothing but rub his head. He was lying there unresponsive with all these machines around him," Twanda Lee said of her son, Corey.

Ms. Lee says jail staff told Lee's girlfriend he collapsed Saturday. But the family says they weren't notified until three days later. They say the jail is keeping them in the dark about what happened.

DeKalb County Jail officials told FOX 5 Lee is in their custody at the hospital. The Lee family believes precious time is being lost, with Corey on life support, every minute matters.

"It's the not knowing or not being able to do anything. Just helpless of the whole situation," Corey Lee's sister, Coneshia. "Why would you deny us from seeing him? I don't want to cry but it's crazy."

Jail officials say they are open to the Lees visiting Corey daily. They said they would reach out to the family and try to make that happen.