DeKalb County employees receive $1,500 retention bonus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced on Friday that the county’s 6,000 employees received a $1,500 retention bonus ahead of the holidays.
Eligible DeKalb employees received the $1,500 one-time retention incentive in November.
CEO Thurmond and the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners have authorized several bonuses, pay raises and pandemic-era overtime since 2020, including:
- April 2023: Starting salary for police recruits was increased to $55,000 and $51,000 for fire recruits. The minimum wage for county employees was increased to $17 per hour, up from $15 per hour.
- April 2022—Public safety employees received a $3,000 one-time retention incentive payment.
- In November 2022—Non-frontline employees received a $1,000 retention incentive.
- August 2021—$2,000 one-time retention incentive payment to employee