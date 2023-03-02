Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

High-ranking gang members arrested in DeKalb County drug bust, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A drug bust at a DeKalb County home has led to the arrest of several high-ranking gang members, police say.

The DeKalb County Police Department say officers conducted a search warrant at a home near the 1600 block of Freedom Valley on Tuesday.

In the search, officials say they discovered around 7,400 pills of ecstasy, 350 oxycodone pills, 220 Xanax pills, 15 pounds of marijuana, Promethazine, psilocybin mushrooms, crystal methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Investigations also say they found six handguns - two of which had been reported stolen - two rifles, and a large amount of cash.

In their search, detectives say they found gang paraphernalia which led them to identify the suspects as high-ranking gang members.

In total, five suspects were taken into custody. While police have not released their identities, officials say they are facing multiple counts of drug trafficking, firearms, and gang charges.