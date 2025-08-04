DeKalb County DA distributes free gun safes after tragic child shooting

The Brief Following the tragic shooting of a 5-year-old by his twin brother, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is distributing free gun safes to promote firearm safety and prevent similar incidents. The victim's mother, Lanecia Bennett, has been charged with murder due to negligence for leaving a loaded gun accessible to her children. DA Boston emphasizes the responsibility of gun ownership, stating that unsecured firearms have led to an increase in injuries and deaths among children, and warns that negligent gun owners will face legal consequences.



Less than two weeks after investigators say a 5-year-old was shot and killed after his brother shot him, the heartbreaking tragedy has prompted a renewed push for gun safety in DeKalb County.

Death of 5-year-old boy in shooting

What we know:

Following that 5-year-old’s death, the DeKalb County District Attorney urged gun owners to lock up their weapons to save lives, and she is making it easy by giving out free lock boxes.

The 5-year-old was shot and killed after investigators say his twin pulled the trigger of a loaded gun found in their mom’s bedroom nightstand.

Police charged the victim’s mom, 25-year-old Lanecia Bennett, with murder. Her arrest warrant says she was negligent because she left an unsecured gun in a room her kids had access to.

To help DeKalb County gun owners, the district attorney’s office is now handing out free gun safes.

Before school started on Monday, the DA’s office attended two back-to-school events and gave out 80 to local families.

DeKalb County District Attorney gives away gun safes

What they're saying:

DeKalb County’s top prosecutor says the death of the 5-year-old is something that happens too often in her county.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen an uptick of young children either being injured or, unfortunately, killed by unsecured firearms," said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

While owning a gun is a right, DA Boston says it comes with responsibility.

"Being responsible means understanding that if the firearm is not on your person, that it should be secured and away from harm," she said.

The lockboxes can be secured in your car or used at home.

"There is absolutely no excuse in DeKalb County not to be able to either have a gun safe, a gun lock, or a trigger lock," DA Boston said. "All of these items have been made available for free."

"40 bucks, even if you go buy one, if you don’t get it from us, they're the real cheap," said Investigator Chris Usiak with DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Firearm Violence Prevention Unit. "You secure it and you could prevent somebody from losing their life."

DA Boston says if gun owners choose to be negligent, she will hold them accountable.

"If that means that you are charged, you will be charged and if that means going to jail, you will also go to jail," she said.

Get a gun safe

What you can do:

Gun safes are available at the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 556 N. McDonough Street, Suite 700, Decatur, GA 30030, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To check availability before traveling to the Courthouse, call 404-371-2561.

Gun safes will be handed out between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, at each of DKPD’s four precincts:

North Central Precinct: 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker, GA 30084

South Precinct: 2842 H.F. Shepherd Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

East Precinct: 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058

Tucker Precinct: 4451 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

People must be at least 21 years old, a gun owner and live in DeKalb County. Limit one safe per household while supplies last.

If the public has any questions about gun safes, they can call (770) 724-7477.