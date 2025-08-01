DeKalb County giving away gun safes after 5-year-old killed

The Brief DeKalb County Police will distribute free gun safes on Saturday, Aug. 9, to promote safe firearm storage following the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy. Police say the child was shot by his twin brother after finding a gun in their mother’s purse; the mother was arrested and later released on bond. Gun safes will be available to DeKalb County residents who are gun owners at any precinct from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



In the wake of a tragic shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead, DeKalb County Police are taking action to promote responsible gun ownership by giving away free gun safes to residents.

What we know:

The department announced the initiative following the death of the young child, who police say was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother after finding a gun in their mother’s purse. The children's mother was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She has since been released on bond.

As part of the effort to prevent similar tragedies, officers will distribute the free gun safes on Aug. 9. Gun owners (must be 21 and over) who live in DeKalb County can pick one up by visiting any precinct between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

North Central Precinct: 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker

South Precinct: 2842 H.F. Shepherd Drive, Decatur

East Precinct: 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia

Tucker Precinct: 4451 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker

What they're saying:

Officials say the safes are intended to help families store firearms securely and safely out of reach of children.