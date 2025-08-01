DeKalb County giving away gun safes after 5-year-old killed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - In the wake of a tragic shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead, DeKalb County Police are taking action to promote responsible gun ownership by giving away free gun safes to residents.
RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy in DeKalb County possibly shot by twin, mother charged
What we know:
The department announced the initiative following the death of the young child, who police say was accidentally shot and killed by his twin brother after finding a gun in their mother’s purse. The children's mother was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She has since been released on bond.
As part of the effort to prevent similar tragedies, officers will distribute the free gun safes on Aug. 9. Gun owners (must be 21 and over) who live in DeKalb County can pick one up by visiting any precinct between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- North Central Precinct: 1960 W. Exchange Place, Tucker
- South Precinct: 2842 H.F. Shepherd Drive, Decatur
- East Precinct: 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia
- Tucker Precinct: 4451 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker
What they're saying:
Officials say the safes are intended to help families store firearms securely and safely out of reach of children.