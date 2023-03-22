Police make breakthrough on decades-old DeKalb County cold case

article

After decades of searching for answers, DeKalb County police say they've had a breakthrough in a cold case connected to the death of a woman.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office says the remains of a woman found in 1993 have finally been identified.

According to officials, on Sept. 17, 1993, the body of the woman was found in the woods off of Northlake Parkway on the west side of Interstate 285.

Investigators say the woman was wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase "Waikoloa" written in multi-colored letters, blue jeans, and size-8 white leather athletics shoes. She did not have any undergarments on and no jewelry.

An examination of the body led officials to discover that she had extensive dental work including multiple crowns and had undergone a full left hip replacement.

Last year, police shared artist renderings of the woman, hoping for answers as to who she could be. Five months later, they say they've determined her identity thanks in part to a $500K in grant funding the DA’s Office has secured to identify nearly two dozen remains in the county.

At this time, officials have not released the identity of the woman or the cause of her death.

They're expected to reveal her identity and talk about their upcoming DNA Drive to help locate other missing individuals at a press conference Wednesday morning.