DeKalb County: CEO unveils plan to expand housing access
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson unveiled a Comprehensive Housing Plan on Tuesday in Decatur to expand stable, attainable housing options across metro Atlanta.
Expanding DeKalb housing options
What we know:
DeKalb County leaders launched a broad strategy on Tuesday targeting housing needs across all income levels. The initiative addresses homelessness, housing instability, rental properties and homeownership opportunities. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson emphasized that housing forms the foundation for family stability and community success.
The plan establishes a Housing Council alongside an updated leadership structure to align local programs and investments. Officials designed the system to bring government agencies, private developers, financial institutions and non-profit service providers together.
Measuring progress for local residents
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released specific funding totals or tax impact details for the initiative. The county has not published a complete public timeline for when individual housing developments will begin construction.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who released an official statement, as well as Chief Housing Officer Dr. Alan Ferguson Sr.