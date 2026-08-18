DeKalb County: CEO unveils plan to expand housing access

The Brief DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson unveiled a Comprehensive Housing Plan in Decatur to address homelessness, rental needs and homeownership. The initiative creates a Housing Council and leadership structure to coordinate county resources, financial institutions and community developers. Officials established measurable goals across the program to ensure accountability and track progress for area residents.



DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson unveiled a Comprehensive Housing Plan on Tuesday in Decatur to expand stable, attainable housing options across metro Atlanta.

Expanding DeKalb housing options

What we know:

DeKalb County leaders launched a broad strategy on Tuesday targeting housing needs across all income levels. The initiative addresses homelessness, housing instability, rental properties and homeownership opportunities. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson emphasized that housing forms the foundation for family stability and community success.

The plan establishes a Housing Council alongside an updated leadership structure to align local programs and investments. Officials designed the system to bring government agencies, private developers, financial institutions and non-profit service providers together.

Measuring progress for local residents

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific funding totals or tax impact details for the initiative. The county has not published a complete public timeline for when individual housing developments will begin construction.