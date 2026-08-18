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DeKalb County: CEO unveils plan to expand housing access

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 18, 2026 6:07 PM EDT
Published August 18, 2026 6:07 PM EDT

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson unveiled a Comprehensive Housing Plan in Decatur to address homelessness, rental needs and homeownership. 
    • The initiative creates a Housing Council and leadership structure to coordinate county resources, financial institutions and community developers. 
    • Officials established measurable goals across the program to ensure accountability and track progress for area residents. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson unveiled a Comprehensive Housing Plan on Tuesday in Decatur to expand stable, attainable housing options across metro Atlanta. 

Expanding DeKalb housing options

What we know:

DeKalb County leaders launched a broad strategy on Tuesday targeting housing needs across all income levels. The initiative addresses homelessness, housing instability, rental properties and homeownership opportunities. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson emphasized that housing forms the foundation for family stability and community success. 

The plan establishes a Housing Council alongside an updated leadership structure to align local programs and investments. Officials designed the system to bring government agencies, private developers, financial institutions and non-profit service providers together. 

Measuring progress for local residents

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific funding totals or tax impact details for the initiative. The county has not published a complete public timeline for when individual housing developments will begin construction. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who released an official statement, as well as Chief Housing Officer Dr. Alan Ferguson Sr. 

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