DeKalb County announced advance voting locations for runoffs

article

DeKalb County has announced its early voting locations for the upcoming Senate runoffs.

Advance voting for the runoff for both of Georgia’s Senate seats will run from Dec. 14 until Dec. 31. The actual day of the election is Jan. 5, 2021.

The county said the locations are the same as the election on Nov. 3, but with a few staggered scheduling at two of the locations. Decatur Recreation Center will begin advance voting on Dec. 14 but will conclude on Dec. 20. Advance voting at Agnes Scott College will begin on Dec. 21 and conclude on Dec. 31.

“DeKalb is proud to announce our initial 13 advance voting locations across the county,” said Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb County’s Voter Registration and Elections. “We are working to include an additional location, so I encourage voters to check our website frequently for updates if they plan on voting early for the upcoming runoff elections.”

Because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the county said they will continue to follow strict protocols for in-person voting. All who vote should wear masks and poll workers will all be wearing masks as well. Anything that will be touched frequently, including the voting machines will be cleaned hourly, at a minimum.

Advertisement

“With our advance voting, including select Saturday and Sunday options, we hope all registered voters in DeKalb County are planning for when and how they will cast their ballot,” said Hamilton. “We are also reminding voters that absentee ballots cannot be left at advance voting locations. Absentee ballots must be mailed in or dropped off at one of our drop box locations, which are posted on the DeKalbVotes.com website.”

DeKalb County voters can also contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020 for more information.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.