7-year-old boy killed in double-murder suicide in DeKalb County

Investigators say a man killed a seven-year-old boy and a 49-year-old woman before taking his own life Monday afternoon.

Cops got the call on Briarcliff Road in the Audubon Briarcliff Apartments just after 3 p.m.

When they got there, they found the three bodies.

"When there’s a kid involved, you automatically know there was an innocent life taken," said GG Stovall, who saw the scene from next door.

Sagamore Hills Elementary School

The principal of Sagamore Hills Elementary School sent a letter home on Tuesday letting parents know the news.

"It is with deep sadness I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our students," Dr. Karen Williams said. "As a strong and caring school community, we know many of you will want to help somehow. I will keep you informed if any assistance is needed."

Williams said school counselors would be available to students and staff to process the loss.

It’s not clear the relationship between the 51-year-old suspect and the victims, if any.

Audubon Briarcliff Apartments

Police did not say how they were killed.

"I felt bad for the little kid because he didn’t deserve that," said Eric Molina, who saw police cover the neighborhood Monday evening. "We just wish the best for the family members."