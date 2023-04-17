Defense attorney in YSL accuses judge of ‘capping’ during hearing

In the latest chapter of the YSL RICO saga in a Fulton County courtroom, attorney Justin Hill called "cap" on the judge during a hearing Monday.

"I was just saying it’s just not true," Hill told Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville. "It’s cap, to be honest."

Hill was among the defense attorneys who presented motions to Judge Glanville to throw out certain evidence.

Jury selection has now dragged into its fourth month. Hundreds of potential jurors have been summoned, many have requested hardship deferrals, which the judge has approved. This is because the trial could take up to a year. It is a sprawling case with more than a dozen defendants.

Prosecutors say Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, led Young Slime Life, a violent street gang that used drugs and committed murders to make money. Defense lawyers argue he is just an artist falsely accused of being a criminal.

Legal experts say the case will be complicated and drawn out, especially for such a well-known star.

The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.