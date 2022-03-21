Decatur Square nominated for best public square in the country

article

The historic heart of downtown Decatur has a chance at being named the best public square in the country.

Decatur Square spans 15 blocks, is lined with more than 85 local shops and restaurants, and is accented with murals and period streetlamps.

Currently , the Square is ranked No. 1 on USA Today's Readers' Choice list for Best Public Square with Centerway Square in Corning, New York close behind.

You can help keep it in the lead by voting online.

The winners will be announced April 22.

Other public squares in the running include Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont, Wright Square in Savannah, Georgia, and Jackson Square in New Orleans.

