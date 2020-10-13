Decatur Schools students will not return to the classroom until January, board votes

Students with Decatur Public Schools will not be heading back to the classroom until January.

During a meeting on Tuesday evening, the school board voted to hold off on a controversial plan to have staff return on Oct. 19 and have the students trickle back into in-person learning from there.

The board cited mounting public criticism and two public protests against the plan.

Students have not been in classrooms since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board did discuss allowing special education students to be able to return earlier, but the details of that plan have not been made public.

