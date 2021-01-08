Decatur restaurant donates meals to frontline workers

Since first opening in Chamblee in 2017, PONKO Chicken has won loyal fans — not to mention a shelfful of awards — with its fast-casual "Japanese Soul Food" menu.

And now, some of metro Atlanta’s most dedicated frontline workers will get a taste of that award-winning PONKO fried chicken, thanks to meals donated by the restaurant’s Decatur location.

We spent the morning with Johnny Esposito — owner and operator of the Midtown and Decatur locations — as his team prepared meals for workers at the Atlanta VA Medical Center and Emory Healthcare. Esposito says the meals are part of PONKO Chicken’s overall dedication to the community, especially those who’ve been working to keep people safe during the ongoing pandemic.

The Decatur location is a relatively new one, having just opened in the fall of 2020. On the menu there? Plates including that famous three- or five-piece PONKO Chicken, tofu tenders, vegan patties, and island or teriyaki-flavored grilled chicken. There’s also a selection of craft cocktails, wines, and beer available for adult visitors.

Speaking of adult visitors, click the video player in this article to check out our morning at PONKO Chicken in Decatur — and click here for more information on the restaurant and its menu.

