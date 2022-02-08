Decatur man killed in shooting was shot earlier in the month as well, police say

Police say a 34-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound was previously wounded in a shooting earlier in the month.

Randy Sanford, 34, of Decatur, was found shot in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive on Jan. 28. The Decatur Police Department said he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation into his death, it was learned Sanford was shot the weekend on Jan. 15 and didn’t report it.

Investigators would like to know more about both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

