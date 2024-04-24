Decatur man found guilty of killing neighbor in 2020 over bicycle

article

Alphonso Watts, 53, has been convicted by a jury trial for the murder of Darryl Halden, 35, who lived above him, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

The murder occurred Aug. 16, 2020, at an apartment complex in Decatur. Watts was found guilty of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Police responded to a call at 7:40 p.m. about a man lying near a dumpster at the apartment complex. Halden was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital. Surveillance footage from the complex identified Watts as the shooter. Witnesses mentioned a dispute between Watts and Halden over a bicycle and suspicions that Halden was spying on Watts through a smoke detector.

Following the guilty verdicts, Watts was sentenced to life plus 15 years by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris. The case was handled by the Homicide and Gangs Unit and prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Kara Roberts and Helen Pott, along with assistance from District Attorney Investigator J.B. Williams and Victim Advocate Kaysha Albritton. DeKalb County Police Department Det. Hoyt led the initial investigation.