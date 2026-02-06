Decatur Library to reopen Monday after shooting with focus on security

article

The Brief The Decatur Library will reopen Feb. 9 following a week-long closure for staff well-being and security assessments. New security measures are being implemented after a shooting involving over 48 bystanders inside the building. Suspect Medicus Brown faces attempted murder charges after an argument escalated into gunfire on Feb. 2.



The Decatur Library plans to reopen on Monday, a week after a man opened fire inside the four-story building, injuring one person. The suspected gunman turned himself in to authorities earlier this week.

What they're saying:

The DeKalb County Public Library system announced that the library, located along Sycamore Street just east of the Decatur Square, would reopen on Feb. 9.

The Decatur Library on Sycamore Street remains closed as officials prepare to implement new security measures following a shooting on Feb. 2, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We have been using the time this week to focus on our staff’s well-being and to ensure we are fully prepared to welcome you back," library officials wrote in a statement posted to the library's official Facebook page. "Our thoughts remain with the individual who was injured and continues to receive medical care at Grady Memorial Hospital."

Officials say they have heard concerns voiced by the community in the wake of the shooting and are listening closely. "Please know that the DeKalb County Police are conducting a security assessment and more security measures will be implemented," the statement continued. "DeKalb County remains committed to maintaining libraries as safe, accessible spaces for the entire community."

Librarians say they look forward to seeing everyone return on Monday.

The backstory:

According to the Decatur Police Department, 44-year-old Medicus Brown of Decatur opened fire around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 2 after an argument escalated into a fight. Several shots were fired at the victim. More than four dozen people were inside the building at the time of the shooting.

44-year-old Medicus Brown provided by the Decatur Police Department.

Brown was taken into custody during a search of the Live Long Hotel, located at Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road. Court records indicate Brown is homeless.

What we know:

On Friday, his attorney filed a motion to set bond, but no hearing has been scheduled. He remained in the DeKalb County Jail on Friday on charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the argument that preceded the violence or whether the suspect and victim were known to one another.

It was not clear which section of the library the shooting occurred.

Additionally, library officials have not detailed the specific "security measures" that will be implemented upon reopening.

It also remains unclear if the victim, who remains hospitalized, is a library employee or a patron.