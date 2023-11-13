26-year-old Decatur man wanted for fatal pedestrian-car crash

Decatur police have identified the suspect wanted in a car crash that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Nov. 6.

Police performed an accident reconstruction that led them to 26-year-old Jared Bradley of Decatur.

They believe he was recklessly speeding around the corner of East College Avenue in his gray BMW 330i when he left the roadway and collided with 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale. It happened at 7:17 p.m.

Bradley is being charged with first degree homicide by vehicle and reckless driving. Warrants have been issued for his arrest, but he is not yet in custody.