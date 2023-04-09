1 person dead after car wash shooting; police found victim near Decatur Popeye's

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting with one victim. Officials say the man died near a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen in Decatur after a friend drove him away from the shooting and called 911.

DeKalb County Police believe the victim was at a car wash on Memorial Drive when the shooting began around 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Officials say he was shot multiple times in the leg at back. They clarified that the violent incident did not take place at the restaurant.

The victim was a 30-year-old Black male. Police will not release any other identifying information until his next of kin is notified.

So far, officials say there have been no arrests, and there are no known suspects yet.

