Death investigation underway at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a death at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta.

The chief of the Atlanta Police Department is on the scene, according to a representative of the police department.

However, no information has been released about the death at this point. It is not known if it is a homicide investigation or a suspicious death.

The three-year anniversary of Katherine "Katie" Janness' murder at the park was on July 28. Katie and her dog, Bowie, were viciously murdered. The crime is still unsolved.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.