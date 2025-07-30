Death investigation after infant found unresponsive in Carrollton apartment

Police are investigating after officers said an infant was found dead at a Carrollton apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The call came into 911 just before 5 p.m. saying a 6-month-old at the Mayfair at Carrollton apartments located at 318 Columbia Drive was not responsive.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the mother told officers the child had somehow rolled off the bed, landing on the floor beside it.

The coroner pronounced the child dead.

What we don't know:

Further details about the incident remain under investigation.

The names of the mother and child have not been released.

What's next:

An autopsy will be performed on the baby.

