Husband, wife found dead in Lawrenceville home; toddler unharmed

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating what officers are calling an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

Investigators say the bodies of two people were found dead around 1 p.m. in a home on Sterling Drive.

While authorities have not given the names of the two individuals, they say the couple was a husband and wife.

A toddler was also found in the home unharmed.

Investigators believe the deaths were an "isolated incident" and that the community is not in danger.

