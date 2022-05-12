Deadly wreck shuts down I-20 lanes near Candler Road

Four people are dead and multiple people are seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the interstate close to Candler Road.

While police have not said what caused the deadly accident, they have confirmed with FOX 5 that one person is in critical condition and two others have serious injuries.

Photos shared to FOX 5 from Rapid Emergency Roadside Assistance shows at least two cars involved in the crash. One of the cars was on its side with a completely broken window and front hood.

Police had shut down all westbound lanes and three eastbound lanes of I-20 as part of their investigation. The eastbound lanes have been reopened and traffic is moving smoothly. The exit from southbound I-285 to I-20 is also closed.

Crews expect the westbound part of the interstate to remain closed while they continue to investigate and begin cleaning up the damage.

Drivers should expect major delays and look for alternate routes.