Deadly warehouse shooting in Fairburn: DHL employee killed amid dispute

Police in Fairburn are investigating a deadly shooting at a warehouse on Monday evening.

Officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to the DHL warehouse located at 130 Whitewater Place for a report of a shooting. According to the Fairburn Police Department, officers found 29-year-old Deontaye Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the building well into the evening. A small crowd of onlookers had gathered just beyond. Among the crowd was the victim’s father, Leontaye Johnson.

"He has been lying on the ground since 7 o'clock," he said.

He heard the rumors going around about the shooting.

"They had the little play guns. Guy was shooting at cars or something with play guns and my son took it personal, got out and slapped as soon as my son walking out, they started shooting," the father said.

Police confirm the other person involved in the dispute has been identified.

In a statement, DHL Supply Chain wrote:

"DHL Supply Chain is aware of an incident that occurred the night of September 23 outside our warehouse located in Fairburn, GA. We extend our thoughts and sympathies to those impacted. There is an active police investigation underway; as a result, we cannot comment further on the matter."

Johnson's father wonders how a gun got anywhere near the facility

"They really need to do something about their security," he said.

The other person’s identity has not been released.