Deadly shooting shuts down I-20 near Downtown Connector

Atlanta police have shut down Interstate 20 eastbound while they investigate a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Police confirmed with FOX 5 that a person was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the interstate near Windsor Street.

Officials have not identified the victim or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The discovery of the body led officers to close all eastbound traffic at this time. Officials told FOX 5 it would some time before the interstate reopens.

Drivers should plan major delays in their commute and look for alternate routes at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

