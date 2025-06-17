Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 17, 2025 9:57pm EDT
SW Atlanta
A deadly shooting is under investigation at the Peaks of MLK located along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 17, 2025. article

The Brief

    • A deadly shooting occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in northwest Atlanta.
    • The victim, a man found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Authorities are seeking public assistance for information on the shooter, with tips accepted via phone, online, or text.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Peaks of MLK apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. 

What we know:

It happened at around 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man was found unresponsive at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

A deadly shooting is under investigation at the Peaks of MLK located along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 17, 2025.

What we don't know:

Medics pronounced him dead. His name has not been released. 

No word on the shooter. 

A deadly shooting is under investigation at the Peaks of MLK located along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 17, 2025.

What you can do:

You can submit your tips by calling (404) 577-8477, online via crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting "CSGA" and your tip to 738477.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department is the source of this article.

