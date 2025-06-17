Deadly shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive under investigation

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Peaks of MLK apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

It happened at around 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man was found unresponsive at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A deadly shooting is under investigation at the Peaks of MLK located along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Medics pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.

No word on the shooter.

What you can do:

You can submit your tips by calling (404) 577-8477, online via crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting "CSGA" and your tip to 738477.

