Deadly shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive under investigation
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Peaks of MLK apartments along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
It happened at around 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man was found unresponsive at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
A deadly shooting is under investigation at the Peaks of MLK located along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 17, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Medics pronounced him dead. His name has not been released.
No word on the shooter.
What you can do:
You can submit your tips by calling (404) 577-8477, online via crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting "CSGA" and your tip to 738477.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department is the source of this article.