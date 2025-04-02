Deadly Riverstone Parkway crash under investigation, Canton police say

The Brief A fatal crash between a tractor-trailer and an SUV occurred near the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 575 in Canton, resulting in one death. The on-ramp was temporarily closed for investigation and cleanup, with the cause of the accident still under investigation. Authorities are seeking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Canton Police's Special Operations Division.



A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV shut down a section of Riverstone Parkway on Tuesday.

It happened near the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 575 in Canton, authorities said.

What we know:

Canton Police confirmed one person was killed in the collision.

The on-ramp was temporarily closed while crews investigated and cleared the wreckage.

What they're saying:

"Our investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim, and we appreciate the public's patience as we continue to look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event," said Canton Police Chief Ferrell.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the department’s Special Operations Division at 770-720-4883.