1 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-285WB Monday morning

article

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the majority of lanes on Interstate 285 west early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. near Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

SKYFOX 5 saw several emergency vehicles and a body lying on the interstate.

Crews shut down the four right lanes while they worked at the scene, causing heavy delays on the interstate before Peachtree Boulevard.

According to Dunwoody Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 4:43 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 6 vehicles had been involved in 2 related crashes.

Three vehicles were involved in the initial crash and a second collision also involved 3 vehicles. One of the drivers involved in the initial crash was outside their vehicle and was struck by one of the other vehicles. That person died at the scene.

Five other people were injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Smith at william.smith@dunwoodyga.gov.