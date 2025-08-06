Deadly Little Five Points crash: Felony murder charges for accused woman

The Brief Faduma Mohamed, 24, was indicted on multiple charges, including felony murder and DUI, related to the death of 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke. The incident occurred on April 14 when Mohamed fled from Georgia State Patrol, leading to a crash after running a red light and hitting Schoenke's vehicle. Mohamed has been released into police custody and awaits a court arraignment and potential trial date.



The woman accused of killing a teen in Little Five Points while trying to flee from a Georgia state trooper was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on Wednesday..

What we know:

Faduma Mohamed, 24, has been indicted on charges of felony murder, four counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, DUI-driving under the influence with a controlled substance present in blood, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs (less safe), DUI-driving under the influence of multiple substances (less safe), reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.

Faduma Mohamed, Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The charges are linked to the death of 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke on the evening of April 14.

The backstory:

On April 14, officials with the Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull Mohamed over on Interstate 20 eastbound near Boulevard after they say they noticed her speeding and weaving through traffic.

When she failed to pull over, the trooper initiated a pursuit that exited the highway onto Moreland Avenue and ended with a crash in the popular Atlanta neighborhood.

According to authorities, Mohamed ran a red light at Euclid Avenue, hitting 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke’s Honda. The impact pushed the car nearly a block from the point of collision, witnesses said.

Cooper Schoenke. Courtesy photo (obtained with permission)

Schoenke was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mohamed was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released into police custody.

What we don't know:

Mohamed has yet to enter a plea or respond to the charges formally.

What's next:

A DeKalb County Superior Court judge will be assigned and will schedule an arraignment and possibly a trial date.

Mohamed remains in the DeKalb County Jail.